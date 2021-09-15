Razor finger sleeves offer more precision while mobile gaming

Mobile gamers looking for extra precision when using smaller screens and touchscreen controls may be interested in a new gaming finger sleeve created by the team over at Razer. No it’s not April fool it seems that Razer has created the finger sleeves to provide extra grip and precision using touchscreen controllers. Woven with highly conductive silver fiber, each sleeve has been specifically created to provide enhanced touch sensitivity and responsiveness while reducing friction to provide an agile intuitive way to experience mobile games with “maximum accuracy“.

“Slip on and never slip up with Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve that will seal your mobile victory. Woven with high-sensitivity silver fiber for enhanced aim and control, our breathable sleeves keep your fingers deadly cool in the heat of battle, so you’ll always have a grip on the game. Crafted with nylon and spandex, the stretchy, elastic sleeves adapt to all finger sizes and are compatible with most mobile gaming devices—just slip them on and you’re all set to slay.”

Razer gaming finger sleeves

The razor finger sleeves are now available to purchase priced at $9.99 and are made from a lightweight breathable material and offer a universal fit for wide compatibility and feature a smooth, high sensitive fabric specially designed for touchscreen gaming, featuring 35% Silver Fiber Fabric, 60% Nylon and 5% Spandex.

Source : Razer

