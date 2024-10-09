Razer Snap Tap Rolls Out Across Blade Laptops and Keyboards

Gaming Peripheral manufacturer Razer has announced the expansion of its innovative yet somewhat controversial feature, Razer Snap Tap, across a wider range of devices. Initially introduced with the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line, Snap Tap is now available on additional Razer keyboards, including the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%, and for the first time, on Razer Blade gaming laptops. This expansion marks a significant milestone in gaming technology, offering gamers enhanced precision and performance.

Initially launched with the Huntsman V3 Pro line, Snap Tap has received overwhelming positive feedback from the gaming community. This success has led to its integration across a broader range of Razer keyboards, including the new BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%. For the first time, Snap Tap is also available on Razer Blade gaming laptops, introducing a new level of precision and performance to the Razer Blade line. This integration ensures that gamers can enjoy competitive advantages even when gaming on the move.

How Razer Snap Tap Works

Supported Devices and Activation

Razer Snap Tap is available for all keyboards supported by Razer Synapse 4, including models launched as far back as 2014. This includes the Huntsman V2 Analog, Huntsman Mini Analog, and Tartarus Pro, with more updates expected. Razer Blade laptops compatible with Razer Synapse 4 also support Snap Tap. The feature is OFF by default but can be easily toggled ON/OFF via Razer Synapse 4. Users can download the latest version of Razer Synapse 4 and activate Snap Tap through the Customize tab or the Actuation tab for the Huntsman V3 Pro line.

Gaming with the Razer Advantage

The integration of Snap Tap across more devices allows a broader range of gamers to leverage this innovative feature. It is particularly beneficial for FPS games like VALORANT and Apex Legends, where quick directional changes can provide a significant competitive edge. Snap Tap achieves its fullest potential when used in conjunction with Rapid Trigger Mode and personalized actuation points on the Huntsman V3 Pro line of keyboards. Unlike the Huntsman V3 Pro line, which has Snap Tap built into the firmware, other products require Razer Synapse 4 to be active to use Snap Tap.



