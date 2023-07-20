New Razer BlackWidow V4 and V4 X wired gaming keyboards

Razer has this week announced the launch launch of its latest wired gaming keyboards in the form of the BlackWidow V4 and BlackWidow V4 X. Specifically designed to enrich gamers’ interaction and control, these new entrants are the key to an enhanced gaming experience.

The BlackWidow V4 and V4 X come equipped with Razer’s own Gen-3 Mechanical Switches. For the uninitiated, these are specialized switches that allow precise and speedy execution. If you value tactile feedback and clear, audible clicks, the Green Clicky Switches in these keyboards are what you’re looking for. However, if you prefer a quick, smooth, and almost silent operation, the Yellow Mechanical Switches will suit your gaming style.

Each keyboard caters to a different gaming nuance, letting you choose the one that syncs perfectly with your individual gaming rhythm. The wired gaming keyboards are available for purchase from Razer and Authorized Resellers.

Razer BlackWidow V4 is priced at $169.99 or €189.99

Razer BlackWidow V4 X is priced at $129.99 or €149.99.

The Features Breakdown

The BlackWidow V4: Billed as an essential part of your gaming setup, the V4 comes with a plethora of features that augment your gaming sessions. A few highlights include: Razer Chroma RGB lighting which provides vibrant illumination. Six dedicated macro keys for complex command execution. Doubleshot ABS Keycaps for increased longevity. A multi-function roller complemented with four media keys. An innovative 8000 Hz HyperPolling rate ensuring a super-responsive gaming experience. Two-sided Underglow RGB lighting for added aesthetic appeal. A Magnetic Plush Leatherette Wrist Rest for improved comfort during long gaming sessions.

The BlackWidow V4 X: Built for immersion, the V4 X comes loaded with features to enrich your gaming experience: Razer Chroma RGB lighting for colorful ambience. Six dedicated macro keys for instant execution of intricate commands. A multi-function roller for easy navigation. Secondary Media Keys for hassle-free media control. Internal Sound Dampening Foam to minimize distracting noise during gaming sessions.



Source : Razer



