Razer Ripsaw X low latency camera capture card

Razer has this week introduced a new compact low latency camera capture card in the form of the Razer Ripsaw X, making it available to purchase priced at $140. Features of the camera capture card include support for 4K UHD at 60 frames per second, or Full HD (1080p) at up to 120 frames per second. The camera capture card requires a USB 3.x 5 Gbps port using the single connection to handle both power and connectivity.

All major camera brands are supported including Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, Panasonic, and FujiFilm. Thanks to its plug-and-play design the device will fetch its own drivers and software over the Internet once plugged in and supports all modern operating systems including OBS.

Low latency compact camera capture card

“Turn your DSLR or hand-held camera into a webcam with the Razer Ripsaw X – a compact dedicated capture card that connects your favorite cameras directly to your stream. Simply connect and create in up to 4K 30FPS. With up to 4K 30FPS capture and ultra-low latency, enjoy smooth, immersive videos with a compact dedicated capture card to catch every detail and take your production to the next level.”

“The Razer Ripsaw X works great with any hand-held cameras that have a HDMI input. Compatible with models across a range of brands such as Nikon, Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and GoPro, you can start streaming as soon as your camera is connected. Simply plug and play to get started.”

“Connect the Razer Ripsaw X to any of the USB 3.0 ports on your PC. Using an HDMI cable*, connect your camera to the HDMI 2.0 input port of the capture card. Launch any camera application (Razer Synapse not needed) and set the Razer Ripsaw X as its default camera.”

Source : Razor

