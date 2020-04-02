New Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor announced

Razer has announced its new Blade 15 gaming laptop will be available during May 2020 with prices starting from $1,600 or roughly €1,800. Equipped with an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the first 8-core processor in any Razer Blade, supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs, and a 300Hz display all packed into the signature black aluminum chassis. Other new upgrade in the Blade 15 laptop include including the new Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) wireless, capable of up to 2.4 Gbps network speeds, and higher frequency 2933Mhz DDR4 memory.

The Blade 15 features a 15.6″ Full-HD display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth visuals and razor-sharp text. The Razer Blade 15 laptop is also available with a 4K OLED display covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is available in both a touch and non-touch versions.

Connectivity on the Blade 15 takes the form of USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port and a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port. Select models of Blade 15 support charging via the USB Type-C ports with a 20 V USB-C charger, for emergency situations, and a blazing-fast UHS-III SD card reader.

“The new Razer Blade 15 is simply the best laptop we have ever created,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “We’ve added numerous cutting-edge features and user improvements that were requested directly from the community to make the Blade 15 more than just a great laptop for gamers, but a great laptop for everyone.”

Starting in May at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. The Razer Blade 15 will come soon to Razer.com and select retailers in Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Source : Razer

