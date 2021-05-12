Razer Blade 15 Advanced with Intel Core Tiger Lake-H CPU

Hardware and peripheral gaming manufacturer Razer has introduced a new laptop to its range in the form of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Razer Blade 15 Advanced equipped with Tiger Lake-H processor. Designed to provide you with “ultimate power in a premium compact form factor” the Blade 15 sports new 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processor up to an Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series Laptop GPU, and the fastest available displays with up to 360Hz supported by DDR4 3200 MHz memory. Storage on the gaming laptop is provided by the return of M.2, offering dual slots on RTX 3070 versions and above, allowing you to easily expand the SSD as your storage needs require.

“Just when you thought a gaming laptop couldn’t be any more beastly—introducing the new Razer Blade 15, now available with the new 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs for the most powerful gaming laptop graphics ever. Still boasting the fastest gaming laptop displays with refresh rates of up to 360 Hz and QHD 240 Hz (G-SYNC), enjoy unrivalled performance and speed housed in the thinnest 15” RTX gaming laptop chassis.”

“Leap into the next generation of graphics with the new Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17, now powered by @NvidiaGeForce RTX 30 Series graphics. Step into your favorite games with RTX ON and feast your eyes on breathtaking and realistic ray-traced visuals. “

Source : Razer

