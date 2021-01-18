DAQ Raspberry Pi voltage measurement HAT

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts building projects that need to monitor voltage, may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Voltage Measurement HAT that offers 16-bit analogue inputs. The DAQ HAT includes 8 analog inputs with 16-bit resolution for a range of -10V to +10 V at the data rate of 100 kS/s. If needed the data rate can be increased by stacking up to 8 HATs for 64 channels of data which can produce a faster data rate up to 320 kS/s.

The DAQ HAT software supports Linux and Raspberry Pi OS operating systems and the development modules include C/C++ and Python libraries released under the permissive MIT License and published to GitHub. OEM versions of the HAT are also available with the header connectors instead of screw terminals.The new MCC HAT 128 is available priced at $199 from MCC’s official website.

“The MCC 128 DAQ HAT provides 8 SE/4 DIFF channels of analog voltage measurement for Raspberry Pi based data acquisition / data logger systems. It features 16-bit resolution and multiple analog input ranges, ideal for making precision measurements.

The MCC 128 maximum sample rate is 100 kS/s per board for taking single point or waveform voltage measurements. Up to eight MCC 128 devices can be stacked – providing up to 64 channels of data and a maximum throughput of 320 kS/s. All MCC DAQ HATs provide easy-to-use C/C++ and Python open-source libraries and examples allowing you to take reliable, quality measurements quickly.”

Specifications of the Raspberry Pi Voltage Measurement HAT :

16-bit, 100 kS/s A/D converter

Single-ended and differential input modes

4 differential or 8 single-ended channels

±10 V, ±5V, ±2V, and ±1V input ranges

Factory calibration

Bidirectional scan clock

Onboard sample buffers

Digital trigger input

Source : MMC : CNX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals