Raspberry Pi UPS HAT hits Kickstarter

Amrit Singh based in London has created a new Raspberry Pi accessory in the form of a versatile uninterruptible power supply – UPS HAT offering a 5V operating voltage access to the GPIO Header, I2C Bus communication battery warning indicator and a handy LCD display.

Raspberry Pi UPS HAT

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $31 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“An uninterruptible power supply (UPS), also known as a battery backup, provides backup power when your regular power source fails or voltage drops to an unacceptable level. A UPS allows for the safe, orderly shutdown of a computer and connected equipment. The size and design of a UPS determine how long it will supply power. We did research to learn about the dangers and challenges that come with product development. The supply chain, manufacturing capacity, and quality control have all been thoroughly investigated. We can generate enormous numbers of items while keeping flawless delivery accuracy. Our products are put through thorough quality testing to ensure that they are of the best possible quality for our consumers. In terms of manufacture and delivery, we are committed to exceeding your expectations.”

With the assumption that the Raspberry Pi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Raspberry Pi UPS HAT project view the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

