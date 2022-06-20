Raspberry Pi Zumo robot

Electronic enthusiasts, students, hobbyists and those interested in building a Raspberry Pi robot may be interested in a new tutorial published to the Hackster.io website this week providing information on how to create a small form factor Raspberry Pi robot. The Zumo can be controlled by a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and STM32 micro-controller and takes about four days to complete according to the project details on the Hackster.io website.

Hardware components include a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W mini PC, Zumo Chassis Kit, DFRobot Micro metal Gear Motors, Custom Hardware & Software all powered by a rechargeable Pimoroni Lipo battery 3.3V 2000mAh.

“The first step was to decide not to use the Zumo Shield from Pololu. It’s a great shield designed specifically for the Arduino Uno, but it cannot be used to charge batteries. I wanted to use Lipo Battery Charger from Adafruit. However, with chip shortage being the pain of the day (week? month? year?? When will it end lol), I did not have anything which would meet my first need, a battery charger and boost converter. Not to let a crisis go to waste, I decided to design my own Battery Charger and Boost Converter Circuit.”

Raspberry Pi robot component list :

Pololu Zumo Robot Kit.

Two Micro Metal Gear Motors with incremental encoders.

STM32G030C8T6 micro-controller

MPU-6050 6-DOF Accelerometer and Gyroscope

RGB LEDs

Two Buttons

Motor Driver DRV8833 with Hard Motor Control

Two Servo Motor Pinouts

128M-Bit W25Q128JVSIQ NOR FLASH.

A custom LiPo Charger and Boost Converter

Zumo Reflectance Sensor Header

Stemma-QT 4 Pin JST for external I2C devices.

Header for a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W.

A 2000mAh 3.3V LiPo Battery.

“Designing a Battery Charger and Boost Converter can be difficult, and soldering QFN packages is worse. I went the simpler way instead, and got them assembled at jlcpcb.com For 10 such “Power Booster” PCBs, I paid ~€79, so about €8 per piece, which includes the PCB Manufacturing as well as PCB Assembly cost! At the time of manufacturing, JLCPCB did not have the Battery Charger in quantities I needed. So I used their new Global Part Sourcing feature in which they source any parts from Global sellers including Digikey, Mouser, Arrow, and many more. “

If you are interested in learning more about how to build the Raspberry Pi robot jump over to the Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

