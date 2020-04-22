Raspberry Pi relay HAT stacks 8 high offering 32 relays in total

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts building projects incorporating relays may be interested in a new piece of hardware created by Sequent Microsystems, offering up to 32 relays in a single project. Raspberry Pi relay board is accessible from the command line and includes Python drivers and pluggable connectors. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Raspberry Pi relay board offering up to 10A and 250V on each line.

Early bird pledges are available from just $20 for a single Raspberry Pi relay board and worldwide shipping expected to take place during July 2020.

“The cards are stacked with 18mm male-female standoffs. All the hardware required for the installation is provided. To test the card at the line voltage, we connected four light bulbs to the normal-open contacts of the relays. This card adds four line-switching relays to Raspberry Pi. It can be used to control loads of up to 10A and 250V. You can control directly all your lights and appliances. A javascript program can be used to control the relays from the browser. The script can switch up to 8 relays using another one of our cards.”

Source : Kickstarter

