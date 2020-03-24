Raspberry Pi desktop computer aptly named the Raspberry Pine

Using a 17 inch LCD panel maker and Raspberry Pi enthusiast Neil Shepherd has created a unique Raspberry Pi desktop computer system complete with wireless keyboard and trackpad. As you can see from the image above the Raspberry Pi system has been created using a pine custom made frame and has been aptly named the Raspberry Pine.

The LCD panel has a driver board with HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs all connected to the Raspberry Pi 3B+ by a short HDMI lead, with left- and right-handed adapters. The main supply is the original PSU brick from the donor laptop, providing 19.5 V at 4.5 A. Two DFRobot PSU boards are used to drop the 19.5 V to 5 V for Raspberry Pi, and 12 V for the LCD driver board. Below is a picture of the rear of the display complete with Raspberry Pi and complimentary hardware.

Shepherd explained a little more about the inspiration behind the unique Raspberry Pi project. “To many, a broken laptop would be a source of annoyance and hassle, but not Neil Shepherd, who saw nothing but opportunity. After a brief respite at the bottom of his wardrobe, Neil dismantled the laptop looking for useful spares and maybe some inspiration. He hit upon the idea of building a desktop computer that would fit in with the surrounding furniture, rather than being yet another drab black box. “What do you do with a 17-inch LCD panel? Put a frame round it,” he says. “It’s got to be different, so wooden… pine to be precise. Add a Raspberry Pi 3B+ and my love of awful puns gives us Raspberry Pine.””

Source : MagPi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals