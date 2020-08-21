Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a 3D printable compact Raspberry Pi rack, may be interested in a new design published to the Pursa Printers Prints Library. The Raspberry Pi boards are all placed vertically instead of horizontally and the design consists of a single base with some small supports for each board. “It’s really easy to print and fits everywhere” says its creator Javier.

The Raspberry Pi rack supports : B+, 2B, 3B, 3B+, Zero and Zero W mini PC and the compact Raspberry Pi Rack also supports 2.5″ Hard Disks or SSD’s if needed. To obtain the 3D printing files and for more information and photos jump over to the official Pursa Printers Prints Library by following the link below.

Source : Pursa Printers : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals