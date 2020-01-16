Raspberry Pi desktop AI assistant project

Hackster.io member sikun xie has created a desktop artificial intelligent assistant using a Raspberry Pi 3 mini PC, enabling full desktop control together with high precision gesture recognition and speech synthesis. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the project which uses the Raspberry Pi camera and computer to great effect.

“In this project, 24 gestures can be recognized with high precision by raspberry pi, and different desktop instructions can be made for gestures, and voice synthesis broadcast can be carried out to achieve full control of the desktop. Next, we will be divided into 3 parts.

– First, through gesture control, the web crawler returns information.This time we are operating the weather station. Through five instructions, we can understand the temperature in the next five days and carry out voice synthesis and broadcast.

– Second, we can control other operating systems through gestures, and what we do this time is to power on the computers in the LAN.

– Third, we are familiar with the interior of the raspberry pi, by getting the current time of the raspberry pi, and then calling the speech synthesis api for speech synthesis and output.”

For the complete tutorial on how to build your very own Raspberry Pi AI assistant jump over to the Hackster.io website for the project created by sikun xie and published this week.

Source: Hackster.io

