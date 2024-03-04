7+ Raspberry Pi 5 operating systems compared and explored

If you are considering which is the best operating system for your Raspberry Pi project or to use the mini PC as an everyday computer. The Raspberry Pi OS is the go-to for many. It’s the official Linux version for your Raspberry Pi 5 and is built to be stable and quick. It’s got all the basic stuff you need for desktop computing and coding, and it’s tweaked to make sure graphics run smoothly. But if you’re not into its straightforward look and how it handles multiple tasks, you might want to look elsewhere. This quick guide takes you through a number of different Raspberry Pi 5 operating systems that can be used in a variety of different ways depending on your needs.

Now, if you’re after something that feels more professional, Ubuntu 23.10, also known as Mantic Minor, could be up your alley. It’s got a sleek desktop and a dock that makes it easy to get to your apps. It’s great for streaming videos in high quality and gives you lots of control over your settings. The way you switch between apps is different from the Raspberry Pi OS, so it might suit you better.

Raspberry Pi operating systems

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Raspberry Pi 5

1. Raspberry Pi OS

Raspberry Pi OS, formerly known as Raspbian, is the official operating system for the Raspberry Pi family of computers. It is based on Debian, ensuring a stable and secure environment for users. This OS is optimized specifically for Raspberry Pi hardware, offering a seamless and fluid user experience, especially on the Raspberry Pi 5. It includes a suite of programming tools and applications suitable for educational purposes, hobbyists, and developers alike. The OS features a straightforward and basic aesthetic, focusing on simplicity and functionality. It comes with optimized GPU support, enhancing graphical performance for a range of applications, from desktop computing to multimedia playback.

However, its simplicity in design and functionality, such as the graphical task switcher, may not cater to users looking for advanced task management features or a modern aesthetic. Raspberry Pi OS is under active development, with a strong emphasis on improving stability and performance across its vast package repository. It’s an excellent choice for those new to the Raspberry Pi or those seeking a stable, Debian-based environment optimized for this hardware.

2. Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minor)

Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed Mantic Minotaur, represents a significant update in the Ubuntu series, offering a professional and polished interface with a robust application ecosystem. This version stands out for its enhanced performance, especially in 1080p streaming media playback, making it a solid choice for media consumption and general desktop computing tasks. The OS introduces a new App Center, providing a more intuitive way to manage both deb and snap packages. This, combined with the new installer, aims to improve the first-time user experience on Ubuntu Desktop.

The inclusion of GNOME 45 brings full-height sidebars and a host of usability and performance improvements, enhancing the overall user experience. Ubuntu 23.10 is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of users, from beginners to professionals, offering extensive control settings and a conventional application switcher for those seeking a more refined and customizable experience. Its dock simplifies access to frequently used applications, further enhancing productivity.

3 Armbian

Armbian is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system designed for ARM development boards, including the Raspberry Pi 5. It offers a powerful menu-driven configuration tool along with standard Debian utilities, making it a versatile choice for various applications straight out of the box.The OS features a BASH shell and a lightweight XFCE-based desktop, providing a simple yet effective user interface. Armbian is known for its simplicity and power, offering a standard boot process and a straightforward first-time setup experience.

However, its performance in streaming media playback may not be as polished as other distributions, possibly due to less optimization for specific hardware configurations or media codecs. Armbian’s focus on providing a clean and efficient operating system for ARM devices makes it an excellent choice for users looking for a Debian-based environment optimized for their hardware.

4. OpenFyde

OpenFyde, based on Chromium OS, is an open-source operating system designed for a wide range of devices, including the Raspberry Pi 5. It excels in online applications and streaming media playback, thanks to its lightweight nature and optimization for web-based tasks. The OS offers a simplified compilation framework that decouples feature development from hardware adaptation, allowing users to build their own cloud services using the interfaces provided by OpenFyde. With its focus on 100% open-source solutions and lenient open-source licenses, OpenFyde provides a flexible and customizable platform for users primarily engaging in internet browsing, online apps, and streaming. OpenFyde’s suitability for a television-connected computer underscores its focus on media consumption, making it an ideal choice for users looking for a Chromium OS-based environment optimized for online activities.

5. Kali Linux

Kali Linux is a specialized operating system designed for ethical hacking, network security, and penetration testing. It includes a comprehensive suite of tools for information gathering, vulnerability analysis, and digital forensics, targeting security professionals and enthusiasts. The distribution offers specialized resources for conducting security assessments and analyses, making it an invaluable tool for those involved in cybersecurity.

Kali Linux’s focus on security-related tasks ensures that users have access to the latest tools and technologies for protecting networks and systems against vulnerabilities and threats. As a distribution tailored for ethical hacking and security, Kali Linux provides a robust environment for users looking to enhance their skills in cybersecurity or perform security assessments in a professional capacity.

6. Specialized Operating Systems

Various specialized operating systems cater to niche applications, offering optimized solutions for specific tasks. These include Lumina for music enthusiasts, LibreELEC for a dedicated Kodi media player experience, Recalbox for retro gaming, FullPageOS for digital signage, Moodlebox for educational purposes, and home automation systems. Each specialized OS is designed with a particular focus in mind, requiring additional hardware or setups in some cases. These operating systems provide users with tailored experiences, ensuring that specific needs and preferences are met, whether for entertainment, education, or automation.

7. Android by Emteria

Android by Emteria brings the familiar Android OS experience to Raspberry Pi 5, offering a mobile interface and app ecosystem. This version is particularly appealing for projects that benefit from Android’s vast app availability and touch interface, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of applications.The free starter plan, albeit requiring account creation, provides an accessible entry point for users looking to explore the Android ecosystem on their Raspberry Pi 5.

Android by Emteria’s focus on providing a familiar and user-friendly environment makes it an excellent choice for projects requiring mobile app compatibility or touch-based interactions.In conclusion, each operating system offers unique features and optimizations tailored to specific use cases and hardware configurations. From general desktop computing and programming with Raspberry Pi OS to specialized tasks with C Linux and Android by Emteria, users have a wide range of options to choose from, depending on their needs and preferences.

So, the Raspberry Pi 5 can work with a whole bunch of different OSs. Whether you’re a developer, a media buff, a security guru, or just love tech, there’s something for you. Selecting an OS for the Raspberry Pi 5 involves balancing the device’s intended use, performance requirements, and personal preferences in interface and functionality. Each OS offers unique strengths, whether it’s for general computing, professional use, media streaming, security testing, or specialized applications.

Installing AI on a Raspberry Pi

If you would like to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) on your Raspberry Pi mini PC, you might be interested in our previous article which explains more on how to install AI on a Raspberry Pi 5. Enabling you to select from a wide variety of different large language models depending on your needs.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals