Cyberdeck Raspberry Pi laptop complete with Geiger counter

Anyone considering building their very own Raspberry Pi laptop cyberdeck are sure to enjoy and get inspiration from the R.A.T.I.S. (Remote Assault and Tactical Intelligence System) cyberdeck created by Paul Hoets. Powered by a Raspberry Pi 3 mini PC.

“I have no direct access to 3D printers, and I run on a tight budget. As can be seen from the internals, the glamourous story of high tech military-industrial complexes creating boutique military hardware falls down flat when you actually scrutinize my electronics and realize it was probably made in a cave with scrap. The battery is from a vacuum cleaner, the battery sensor is of questionable design, the Geiger counter is a ball of wire but works quite well, the amount of USB ports are an afterthought (and way too many), and well, its all very silly.”

Raspberry Pi 3B with 16Gb SD card

– 720×480 USB LCD Display

– 3000mAh 18V vacuum cleaner battery

– DC-DC Step-Down Dual-5V Power Supply

GEIGER COUNTER:

– 450V Power Supply

– Arduino-driven Geiger Interface

– 2x Dual SBM-20 Soviet-era Geiger Tubes

– 16×2 i2c LCD

– 5V to 9V DC-DC supply

“The keyboard (quite nicely shoehorned into the lid of the waterproof case, unlike the, um, actual main panel…) is a combination of wireless Logitech keyboard bunker (a carefully planned slot with magnets holds the keyboard in place), and an Arduino Leonardo connected to a small joystick, click function being right-click, a left-right-up-down set of buttons, and a FIRE button connected to a red LED when pressed. All of which becomes a USB controller when connected with USB to the main panel. This means that you could survive without a mouse, having the same functions available. Of course, the entire thing is reprogrammable, and the little panels were supposed to be removeable for prototyping, but I kinda just got tired and never developed it further. Maybe next time….”

Source : Paul Hoets

