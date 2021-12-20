Multi-max Raspberry Pi powered mechanical keyboard computer

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for an easy way to program their Raspberry Pi and develop projects, may be interested in a new mechanical keyboard computer powered by the awesome Raspberry Pi mini PC. The new customisable 65% mechanical keyboard computer is now available via Kickstarter and provides a neat way to access your Raspberry Pi computer without a wealth of cables cluttering up your desk.

It’s creators are also producing a digital manual that will provide all the knowledge you need to get up and running. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).

Raspberry Pi keyboard computer features :

carrying strap loops

battery tray

SSD space

SD card opening

Cable management opening

65% keyboard design

10 degree typing angle

LCD support

40 pin Tophat support

CPU cooler support

sleeker case design

more premium colors

lower keyboard deck height

“The Multi-max was built for the KBD67 REV2, a keyboard PBC with VIA support and 5 pin switches, so there is no limit the custom keycaps set you can use. The digital manual will have all the info you need to get started and our website blog will have a project ideas to show you how to make the most out of the Multi-max! After the end of the campaign our website will be updated with the full list of components, tools needed, the full manual, and software links, and blog posts full of ideas and projects for the case kit. The KBD67 REV2 is a very versatile keyboard PCB available at KBDfans dot com “

If the Multi-max crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the Multi-max Raspberry Pi mechanical keyboard computer project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Raspberry Pi mechanical keyboard computer, jump over to the official Multi-max crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

