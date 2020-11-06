Raspberry Pi Keyboard 400 desktop PC unboxing and review

Raspberry Pi enthusiast Jeff Geerling has carried out a comprehensive 20 minute boxing and review of the new Raspberry Pi keyboard PC which was launched earlier this week. Powered by a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.8GHz processor supported by 4GB of RAM, the Raspberry Pi 400 is a powerful, easy-to-use computer built into a neat and portable keyboard.

Other features of the Pi 400 PC include wireless connectivity, dual-display output, and 4K video playback, as well as a 40-pin GPIO header. The GPIO pins remain accessible, so if you want to explore beyond the desktop, you can connect components and prototype your projects.

The Raspberry Pi 400 has specially designed thermals to keep your computer cool and silent while under use.You can also check out Jeff Geerling teardown of the new 400 Raspberry Pi keyboard PC which reveals the inner workings and layout of the PCB. UK and US English keyboard variants of the Raspberry Pi 400 are available in Spanish, French, German, and Italian variants, with more to come.

Specifications of the Raspberry Pi 400 :

Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.8GHz

4GB LPDDR4-3200

Dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN

Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

Gigabit Ethernet

2 × USB 3.0 and 1 × USB 2.0 ports

Horizontal 40-pin GPIO header

2 × micro HDMI ports (supports up to 4Kp60)

H.265 (4Kp60 decode); H.264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode); OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

MicroSD card slot for operating system and data storage

78- or 79-key compact keyboard (depending on regional variant)

5V DC via USB connector

Operating temperature: 0°C to +50°C ambient

Maximum dimensions 286 mm × 122 mm × 23 mm

Source : Jeff Geerling : RPiF

