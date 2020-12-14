Raspberry Pi IQaudio audio add-ons introduced

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking to build more robust audio projects, may be interested in for new IQaudio products to be added to the Raspberry Pi official network of Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers. Taking the form of the DAC+, DAC Pro, DigiAMP+, and Codec Zero the first three products, are in stock with our Approved Resellers now, while the Codec Zero will start shipping early in the New Year.

Raspberry Pi IQaudio DAC+

Priced at just $20, DAC+ is our lowest-cost audio output HAT, supporting 24‑bit 192kHz high-resolution digital audio. It uses a Texas Instruments PCM5122 DAC to deliver stereo analogue audio to a pair of phono connectors, and also provides a dedicated headphone amplifier.

Raspberry Pi IQaudio DAC Pro

Priced at $25, DAC Pro is our highest-fidelity audio output HAT. It supports the same audio input formats and output connectors as DAC+, but uses a Texas Instruments PCM5242 DAC, providing an even higher signal-to-noise ratio.

Raspberry Pi IQaudio DigiAMP+

Where DAC+ and DAC Pro are designed to be used with an external amplifier, DigiAMP+ integrates a Texas Instruments TAS5756M digital-input amplifier directly onto the HAT, allowing you to drive a pair of passive speakers at up to 35W per channel. Combined with a Raspberry Pi board, it’s a complete hi-fi that’s the size of a deck of cards.DigiAMP+ is priced at $30, and requires an external 12-21V 3A DC power supply, sold separately. \

Raspberry Pi IQaudio Codec Zero

Codec Zero is a $20 audio I/O HAT, designed to fit within the Raspberry Pi Zero footprint. It is built around a Dialog Semiconductor DA7212 codec and supports a range of input and output devices, from the built-in MEMS microphone to external mono electret microphones and 1.2W, 8 ohm mono speakers.

Source : RPiF

