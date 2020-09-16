Raspberry Pi helps create worlds smallest iMac

YouTuber Michael Pick has created the world’s smallest iMac computer using a Raspberry Pi mini PC. Check out the full build process below in his recently published video which transforms a Raspberry Pi 4 thanks to a little re-modelling with Dremel to fit inside the slimline case.

“World’s smallest iMac build! In this build, I design and 3D print a miniature iMac. I begin by gently modifying/cutting a Raspberry Pi 4 with my Dremel to fit inside my ultra slim iMac case. (Because after all, who needs extra ports on a Mac, right?) I then paint, prime, and assemble my mini iMac and finally benchmark it by playing Minecraft. “

“A wireless dongle is plugged into one of the remaining USB ports to ensure it’s capable of connecting to a wireless keyboard and mouse, and a low-profile ribbon cable is used to connect the display to the Raspberry Pi. Careful crimping of cables and adapters ensures the mini iMac can be powered from a USB-C extension cable that feeds in under the screen, while the device also includes a single USB 2 port.”

Source : RPiF : YouTube

