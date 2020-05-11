Raspberry Pi homelab and private cloud project

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a new project to keep them busy for the next few weeks may be interested in a new tutorial published to the Open Source website detailing how to create your very own private cloud using a single board computer, such as the Raspberry Pi.

“Building a homelab can be a fun way to entertain yourself while learning new concepts and experimenting with new technologies. Thanks to the popularity of single-board computers (SBCs), led by the Raspberry Pi, it is easier than ever to build a multi-computer lab right from the comfort of your home. Creating a “private cloud at home” is also a great way to get exposure to cloud-native technologies for considerably less money than trying to replicate the same setup with a major cloud provider.”

“For this project, you need to modify a server disk image. I used the Fedora Server 31 ARM image during testing. After you download the disk image and verify its checksum, you need to decompress and mount it to a location on the host computer’s file system so you can modify it as needed.”

For full instructions on how to create your very own Raspberry Pi Homelab and personal cloud, jump over to the OpenSource.com website by following the link below.

Source : Open Source

