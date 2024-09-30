Spooky Raspberry Pi Electronic Halloween Projects in This Months MagPi

Remember the first time you played a horror game that truly scared you? Maybe it was the eerie silence of “Alone in the Dark” or the unsettling atmosphere of “Phantasmagoria.” Those spine-chilling moments are etched into our memories, and now, thanks to the October issue of The MagPi magazine, you can relive them on the Raspberry Pi 5. This edition is packed with tutorials on how to play these 1990s classics, along with ten Halloween projects that will make your spooky season unforgettable.

The October issue of The MagPi magazine is here, and it’s packed with Halloween-themed content that will thrill retro gaming enthusiasts and makers alike. This edition delves into the eerie world of 1990s horror games, offering tutorials on how to play these classics on the Raspberry Pi 5. Additionally, the magazine features ten incredible Halloween projects designed to spook trick-or-treaters and a range of other fascinating maker projects.

Features in this months MagPi magazine #146 : Explore retro horror gaming from the 1990s on Raspberry Pi 5.

Learn how to connect a modern Blu-ray drive to Raspberry Pi 5.

Discover ten Halloween projects to enhance your spooky decor.

Understand machine learning audio noise suppression on Pico 2.

Revive old flight simulator joysticks with Raspberry Pi Pico.

Access a variety of coding and making techniques.

Retro Horror Gaming

The 1990s were a golden age for horror gaming, with titles that pushed the boundaries of fear and storytelling. This month, The MagPi magazine revisits these classics, showing readers how to play them on the Raspberry Pi 5. By connecting a modern Blu-ray drive to the Raspberry Pi 5, enthusiasts can enjoy games like Alone in the Dark, Phantasmagoria, and Veil of Darkness. These games are known for their atmospheric storytelling and spine-chilling gameplay, making them perfect for the Halloween season.

10 Amazing Halloween Projects

For those looking to add a touch of horror to their Halloween decorations, The MagPi magazine offers ten incredible projects. These include:

Doll of Doom: A creepy doll that adds an eerie presence to any room.

Remote-Controlled Saw Dolls: Terrifying dolls that can be controlled remotely to scare unsuspecting visitors.

Possessed Portraits: Portraits that come to life with a haunting effect.

Animated Pumpkins: Pumpkins that move and light up, creating a spooky atmosphere.

These projects are designed to take your haunted house to the next level, providing hours of fun and creativity.

Real-Time ML Audio Noise Suppression

In this issue, Arm’s Sandeep Mistry presents a detailed tutorial on using machine learning for audio noise suppression on the Pico 2. This innovative project demonstrates how machine learning technology can be trained and deployed to create a noise-cancelling audio device. This tutorial is perfect for those interested in the intersection of machine learning and audio technology.

Bringing Junked Joysticks Back to Life

David Miles from HackSpace magazine shares his project on reviving old flight simulator joysticks using the Raspberry Pi Pico. These heavy-duty joysticks, originally part of a professional flight simulator, have been reverse-engineered into fully functional USB joysticks. This project showcases the versatility of the Raspberry Pi Pico and provides a step-by-step guide for enthusiasts looking to breathe new life into old hardware.

Incredible Projects and Tutorials

The October issue of The MagPi magazine is filled with a variety of projects and tutorials that cater to both beginners and advanced makers. Readers can explore new coding techniques, learn about innovative making methods, and discover the best projects from the Raspberry Pi community. The magazine’s vibrant cover, painted in fluorescent orange, ensures it stands out on the shelves.

The MagPi magazine’s October issue is a treasure trove of Halloween-themed content, retro gaming nostalgia, and innovative maker projects. Whether you’re a fan of 1990s horror games, looking to spook your neighbors with creative Halloween decorations, or interested in innovative technology like machine learning, this issue has something for everyone.

For those who want to dive deeper into these topics, additional resources and extended articles are available online. Exploring these areas can provide a wealth of knowledge and inspiration for your next project. Don’t miss out on this exciting edition of The MagPi magazine, available in stores and online from The Raspberry Pi Press.



