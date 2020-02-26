Devin a graduate in aeronautics and unmanned aerial systems has created a new Raspberry Pi Cube Carrier board with integrated Serial, i2c, and power from the carrier board to the raspberry pi3-4. It had a 7pin GPS connector, one UAVCAN connector, and 2 serial connectors. Devin explains more about the inspiration behind the Raspberry Pi board which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $35 or roughly £28 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during May 2020.

“One of my biggest frustrations has been the wires it takes to connect a Raspberry Pi to a Proficnc CNC cube Autopilot. There is not a good way of connecting them together that remains clean and low profile. On many of my own projects this has presented a problem for me because all the parts next to each other take up more room than i have. By connecting a proficnc autopilot to a raspberry pi as a companion computer, it allows for a powerful combination capable of running machine learning, integrating ROS, object detection, and many other things.”

For more details on the Raspberry Pi Cube Carrier board jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

