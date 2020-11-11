Raspberry Pi 4 Compute module and external graphics cards tested

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in learning more about using the new Raspberry Pi Compute module with external graphics cards may be interested in a new video created by Raspberry Pi aficionado Jeff Geerling, who explains a little more about his experimentation below. A couple of graphics cards used in the project include the Zotac Nvidia GeForce GT 710 and VisionTek AMD Radeon 5450.

“After I learned the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 IO Board comes with a PCIe slot, I know the first thing I thought about testing was a graphics card. The Mali GPU inside the Pi 4 is decent on its own, but what if you could use external video cards, for mining, for rendering, or for CUDA or other GPU-accelerated computing purposes?”

Specifications of the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

– 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU

– VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x

– 4Kp60 hardware decode of H.265 (HEVC) video

– 1080p60 hardware decode, and 1080p30 hardware encode of H.264 (AVC) video

– Dual HDMI interfaces, at resolutions up to 4K

– Single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface

– Dual MIPI DSI display, and dual MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces

– 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM

– Optional 8GB, 16GB or 32GB eMMC Flash storage

– Optional 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

– Gigabit Ethernet PHY with IEEE 1588 support

– 28 GPIO pins, with up to 6 × UART, 6 × I2C and 5 × SPI

Source : Hackaday

