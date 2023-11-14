Raspberry Pi Code Editor update adds support for HTML and mobile devices

The Raspberry Pi Foundation, renowned for its commitment to making programming accessible to learners of all ages, has rolled out significant updates to its Code Editor tool. These updates aim to further simplify text-based programming, particularly for young learners aged 9 and up. The most significant of these enhancements include the introduction of HTML/CSS support and an improved mobile and tablet experience.

HTML/CSS support is a major step forward in the evolution of the Code Editor. This feature enables young learners to write and run code in a web browser without the need for additional software. The HTML and CSS web development languages are now supported, allowing users to create and preview their own websites directly within the Editor interface. This seamless integration of HTML and CSS within the Code Editor tool fosters an interactive and engaging learning environment for young programmers.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has also embedded the Code Editor in the ‘Introduction to web‘ path on the Projects site. This path contains six HTML and CSS projects specifically designed for beginners. These projects provide a hands-on approach to learning, thereby nurturing the programming skills of young learners.

Safety and age-appropriateness have been key considerations in the development of the Code Editor tool. The Foundation has taken proactive steps to ensure that the tool is safe and age-appropriate. For instance, certain functions such as adding links to external websites in the code have been excluded. This decision underscores the Foundation’s commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment for young programmers.

In addition to safety measures, the Code Editor also offers several accessibility options. Users have the ability to switch between light and dark mode, catering to different lighting conditions and personal preferences. The text size can also be adjusted, ensuring that the tool is accessible to users with varying visual acuity.

The mobile and tablet experience has been significantly improved with this update. The navigation for small-screen devices is clearer, making it easier for users to navigate through the tool. All features available on desktop or laptop computers are now also accessible on mobile and tablet devices. This update greatly improves access for learners in classrooms where tablets are widely used. It also benefits learners in low- and middle-income countries where mobile phones are commonly used for digital learning.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s updates to the Code Editor tool are a testament to its commitment to making programming accessible and engaging for young learners. The introduction of HTML/CSS support and the improved mobile and tablet experience are significant steps forward. These updates not only enhance the learning experience, but also ensure the safety and accessibility of the tool. With these updates, the Raspberry Pi Foundation continues to demystify programming for young learners, making it an enjoyable and enriching activity.



