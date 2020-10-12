Raspberry Pi 4 case designed for multimedia projects



The development team at SIMAC have created a new Raspberry Pi 4 case designed specifically for building multimedia projects such as home entertainment systems or anything else you can think of. Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $35 or £27. If the Joy-IT multimedia case Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the Joy-IT multimedia case project view the promotional video below.

“The Joy-IT Multimedia Case is the next step for replacing your old PC system. You can assemble it screwless because of its magnetic mounting system. All interfaces are lead out at the back side of the case and also the GPIO ports are accessible via a removable separate lid.”

“SIMAC Electronics GmbH is a German developer and manufacturer of parts for single-board computers and electronical devices. Our company has been founded in 1996 and we are a pioneer in the field of single-board computers. Our target is to produce and develop products for makers and professionals.”

The multimedia case has an active fan for cooling, an integrated infrared receiver so you can programm and use a remote control, controllable LED lighting and an ON/OFF switch at the back side. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Joy-IT multimedia case crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

