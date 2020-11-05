pi-top [4] DIY Edition Raspberry Pi case with battery, fan and more $99

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested to know that the pi-top [4] DIY Edition Raspberry Pi case complete with integrated battery, cooling fan, mini OLED screen, speaker, programmable buttons and power management system is now available to preorder priced at $99or £95. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime during this month and the internal battery is capable of providing up to 5 hours of use from a single charge.

Or you can use your own 15V USB-C PD power supply, the pi-top team recommend using a 30W minimum for maximum accessory compatibility and you can purchase a power supply for the pi-top [4] DIY Edition Raspberry Pi case directly from their website.

One downside is that you need to use the companies custom operating system “to get the most from your pi-top”. “It’s best to run pi-topOS. Some of the advanced features of pi-top are not managed by Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian) or other operating systems” say the development team.

– 5-hour internal battery

– Power management system

– Integrated heat sink and cooling fan

– Mini OLED screen and programmable buttons

– Integrated 1-watt loudspeaker

Source : Pi-Top : MagPi

