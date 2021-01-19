mFlash Raspberry Pi Camera flash module

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking to add a little more illumination to their Raspberry Pi camera module may be interested in a new flash module Called the mFlash, specifically designed for the official Raspberry Pi Camera module. The Pi Flash module is available with White, Red or InfraRed LEDs and fits perfectly over Pi Camera v2 for clean flash photography.

The mFlash Raspberry Pi Flash module is now available to purchase priced at $18.95 or roughly £14 and is available with White, Red or InfraRed LEDs. Jump over to the official Tindie product page by following the link below.

Source : Tindie

