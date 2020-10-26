Vizy Raspberry Pi based AI camera from $229

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and photographers interested in owning an artificial intelligent camera, may be interested in Vizy. A new AI camera powered by the awesome Raspberry Pi mini PC. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $229 or £177. If the Vizy AI camera Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Vizy AI camera project review the promotional video below.

“Like a regular camera, an AI camera captures images but unlike a regular camera, it can process and interpret the images then perform actions such as: bird on bird feeder → identify bird species and post a high-quality picture to the cloud, squirrel on bird feeder stealing bird seed → employ squirrel-discouraging technology to remove squirrel and restore order, cat standing near back door → text owner that cat wants to be let outside. “

“You can think of Vizy as a powerful platform for AI, scientific and vision applications and a great way to become familiar with and learn AI and image processing. (But you don’t need to know how to program to use Vizy.)”

An optional lighting accessory is available to help illuminate what Vizy sees. It fits snugly in Vizy’s mounting shoe. It has adjustable brightness, and you can turn it on and off remotely as needed. The mounting shoe is included with Vizy and can be used with other lighting accessories if needed. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Vizy AI camera crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Features of the Vizy AI camera include :

– Raspberry Pi 4 CPU, including quad-core ARM processor, up to 8 gigabytes of RAM, WiFi, gigabit Ethernet and 4 USB ports

– High-resolution camera with high-quality optics that can capture over 300 frames/second and support both daytime and nighttime viewing

– Easy-to-use digital and analog I/O with high-current output for controlling motors, solenoids, relays, lighting (and even sprinkler valves!)

– Web-browser UI can be accessed from your computer, tablet or phone, locally or remotely.

– Easy-to-use Python application software — run applications others have written, or customize/write your own

– Optional accessories include zoom lens, outdoor enclosure, lighting, telescope adapter and 4G LTE cellular modem

– Vizy comes with deep-learning neural networks that makes detection of objects, people and/or animals straightforward.

– Processing is done onboard. It doesn’t use servers for AI processing, so you don’t need a network connection or pay a monthly server fee.

Source : Kickstarter

