Dual Raspberry Pi Camera StereoPi board available from $45

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested to know that the StereoPi v2 project currently running on the Crowd Supply website has raised 74% of its required pledge goals thanks to over 150 backers with still 17 days remaining. The open-source stereoscopic camera based on Raspberry Pi with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an advanced powering system is available from $45 as the StereoPi v2 Slim, which is perfect for “DIY ninjas” or those wanting to embed StereoPi in a tight space, say its creators. This board is the same as the standard edition, but without all the bulky connectors – the Ethernet RJ45 jack, GPIO header, and dual USB Type-A connector have not been populated. To use this board, you will need your own Raspberry Pi Compute Module, cameras, and camera ribbon cables.

StereoPi opens up countless possibilities in robotics, AR/VR, computer vision, drone instrumention, panoramic video, and more. StereoPi is a carrier board for a Raspberry Pi Compute Module and is compatible with all compute module variants: CM1, CM3 (normal and Lite), and CM3+ (normal and Lite).

– Dimensions: width x length: 90 mm x 40 mm height: 23 mm (standard edition) / 15 mm (slim edition)

– Video: input: two 15-pin CSI-2 camera connectors output: HDMI

– Camera Support: Raspberry Pi camera V1 (OV5647 sensor) Raspberry Pi camera V2 (Sony IMX 219 sensor) HDMI video capture module (single mode, on Toshiba TC358743XBG chip)

– Connectivity: GPIO: 40-pin classic Raspberry Pi header

– USB: 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x USB pin header

– Ethernet: RJ45 jack

– Storage: microSD card slot (accessed by Raspberry Pi CM3/3+ Lite)

– Power: 5 VDC input via two-pin header manual power switch

– Software: firmware update via Micro USB connector runs standard Raspbian excellent Python support tons of example code

To place an order for the StereoPi hardware from $69 jump over to the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source: Crowd Supply

