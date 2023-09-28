Raspberry Pi 5 officially launches – preorders now open

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has officially launched the Raspberry Pi 5, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of this popular series of single-board computers. This announcement comes four years after the release of the Raspberry Pi 4, and it brings with it a host of improvements and new features that are set to enhance the user experience significantly.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to continuous innovation and improvement. It boasts improved speed and performance compared to its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4, thanks to its Broadcom BCM2712 2.4 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU and VideoCore VII GPU. This powerful combination of hardware ensures that the Raspberry Pi 5 can handle demanding tasks with ease.

Raspberry Pi 5 officially launches

One of the most notable features of the Raspberry Pi 5 is its ability to drive two 4Kp60 HDMI displays simultaneously. This is a significant upgrade from the previous model and opens up a world of possibilities for users who require high-resolution, multi-display setups. Whether you’re a digital artist, a programmer, or a gamer, the Raspberry Pi 5 has the power and flexibility to meet your needs.

The Raspberry Pi 5 also introduces single-layer PCI Express 2.0, a feature that opens up expansion options for fast peripherals. This is a significant step forward in terms of connectivity and versatility, allowing users to add a wide range of devices and accessories to their Raspberry Pi setup.

In terms of I/O, the Raspberry Pi 5 introduces new silicon components, including the application processor BCM 2712 and a new power supply chip. Furthermore, the Raspberry Pi 5 features an in-house designed silicon, rp1, which provides all system I/O. This is a significant development, as it allows for greater control and optimization of the system’s performance.

The Raspberry Pi 5 also boasts increased USB 3 bandwidth, which means faster data transfer rates and improved performance for connected devices. This is a welcome improvement for users who regularly connect external storage devices or other peripherals to their Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi 5 cooler

Pre-orders for the Raspberry Pi 5 are now open, with shipments expected by the end of October 2023. The Raspberry Pi Foundation is focusing on single-unit sales for individuals until the end of the year, with the Raspberry Pi 5 priced at $60 USD for the 4 GB variant and $80 USD for the 8 GB variant.

In addition to the Raspberry Pi 5 itself, the Foundation has also announced a range of accessories. These include a new three-piece plastic case with active cooling, priced at $10 USD, and a new $5 USD active cooler. There are also new I/O accessories to address hardware changes and compatibility issues, and mechanical HAT adapters for M.2 devices and accessories are set to be launched in 2024.

The Raspberry Pi 5 can draw up to 50% more power than the Raspberry Pi 4 in demanding tasks, which has prompted the release of a new $12 USD 27 W USB-C power adapter. Additionally, a real-time clock (RTC) battery will be available for the Raspberry Pi 5 at a $5 USD surcharge.

In the coming weeks and months, the Raspberry Pi Foundation will be releasing a series of blogs and videos detailing the Raspberry Pi 5’s features and architecture. These resources will provide users with a deeper understanding of the capabilities of this powerful new device and how to make the most of its features.

The Raspberry Pi 5 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the Raspberry Pi series. With its improved speed and performance, ability to drive two 4Kp60 HDMI displays simultaneously, increased USB 3 bandwidth, introduction of single-layer PCI Express, and new silicon components, it offers users a powerful and versatile platform for a wide range of applications.

Raspberry Pi 5 specifications

Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with cryptography extensions, 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache

VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output with HDR support

4Kp60 HEVC decoder

LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM (4GB and 8GB SKUs available at launch)

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®

Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

microSD card slot, with support for high-speed SDR104 mode

2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

2 × USB 2.0 ports

Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT)

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals (requires separate M.2 HAT or other adapter)

5V/5A DC power via USB-C, with Power Delivery support

Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin header

Real-time clock (RTC), powered from external battery

Power button

For more information on the upcoming launch of the new Raspberry Pi 5 mini PC jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Foundation website where more details are available ahead of the mini PCs launch.



