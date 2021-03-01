If you interested in seeing how the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC squares up against the powerful Apple Mac Mini equipped with Apple’s latest M1 silicon chip. You’ll be pleased to know that Stephen Foster has created a video showing a clash of the Raspberry Pi 4 vs Apple Mac Mini M1. “Depending on your uses would you be able to substitute a Pi 4 for a Mac Mini?”

“The speed and performance of the new Raspberry Pi 4 is a step up from earlier models. For the first time, we’ve built a complete desktop experience. Whether you’re editing documents, browsing the web with a bunch of tabs open, juggling spreadsheets or drafting a presentation, you’ll find the experience smooth and very recognisable — but on a smaller, more energy-efficient and much more cost-effective machine.”

If you are interested in overclocking your Raspberry Pi 4 check out our previous article.

Source : YouTube : Adafruit

