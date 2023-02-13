Rantoge electromechanical cam clock from $269

If you are searching for a more unique timepiece for your office or home you might be interested in the Rantoge. An electromechanical cam clock that features a unique retro yet modern design. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has blasted past its required pledge goal raising more than seven times its required funds thanks to over 300 backers with still 26 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $269 or £223 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The body of Rantoge adopts black anodized alumina, all the gears are made of brass with strong wear resistance, and install all parts together with stainless steel screws that will not rust. All rotating joints are built in with self-lubricating copper bearings, which makes the clock work very smoothly and can operate normally for a long time without maintenance.”

Rantoge electromechanical cam clock

“The operation of rantoge is very simple, connect the USB-A interface to the power, the type-c interface to the clock, and the mechanical clock will start running. During the working of Rantoge, the mechanical sound formed by the gear and cam rotation, and the metal digital board flipping makes the time can be heard and seen.”

With the assumption that the Rantoge crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Rantoge electromechanical cam clock project observe the promotional video below.

“If you want to adjust the time, you only need to operate the two buttons on the front of the clock. The left one is the hour-hand adjustment button. Every time you press it, the hour number will jump to the next value. On the right is the minute hand adjustment button, and you can reach your real-time time value by operating the corresponding number of times.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the electromechanical cam clock, jump over to the official Rantoge crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





