Internet of Things clock created with LED strip lights and ESP8266

If you are searching for a new project to keep you busy this weekend you might be interested in this fantastic analogue Internet of Things clock created by Instructables member tweeto. The decorative analogue LED IoT clock has been designed in Autodesk Fusion 360 and 3D printed before being equipped with a strip of LED lights. Check out the video below to learn more about its construction.

If you would like to build your very own IoT clock jump over to the official project page on the Instructables website for full instructions, parts list and more details on the build.

“An analog IoT LED clock running on an ESP8266, driving a WS2812B LED strip, constantly synched using an NTP server and controlled by your smartphone via a web server. Actually, It is not that complicated and all of the above is really easy to achieve if you already have some experience with Arduino, ESP, LED strips, and basic coding. I wanted to make this clock for a long time ago, and I even found some projects here, but none of them had all the key features I visioned in mind, and the way I see it, It had to have all of these properties:

– Decorative – a clock I would want to hang in my living room.

– Analog – we already have millions of DIY digital clocks.

– Light projection – outwards and inwards.

– Easy to build – Snap fit, no screws, minimum joints, and easy to construct.

– No RTC – yet super accurate.

– IoT – for connectivity, settings, time sync, and control.”

Internet of Things clock

“I designed the clock using Autodesk Fusion 360 which I highly recommend, It took a couple of days to achieve a print-ready model. The entire design was made for 60 LEDs per meter strip, but I used parametric modeling in Fusion 360 so I could easily scale this project to fit longer strips for bigger clocks. I also had to split it into 4 in order to fit my printing bed (that’s also a design feature for scaling up, but if you have a bigger printing volume you can combine the parts and print all at once).”

“I think there are many ESP8266 and ESP32 webserver instructables and tutorials out there, and there is nothing special in my code, except the calculation of the position of each led and it’s mirrored one facing inwards, in addition to compensating for the ring starting from the bottom and flipping the loop inwards.”

Source : Instructables





