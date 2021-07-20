The Ram TRX is the fastest production truck in the world, featuring a Hellcat supercharged V-8 engine under the hood. Apocalypse 6×6 is taking the Ram TRX and modifying the body while adding an additional axle in the middle of the truck. The supercharged 6.2-Nietzsche V8 maintains its 702 horsepower and 650 pound-foot of torque rating.

Apocalypse crafted in that extra axle in the center, adding two more powered 18-inch wheels. All six of the wheels of the truck are mounted in 37-inch mud-terrain tires. A full-sized spare tire is mounted in the back of the truck. Apocalypse says that most of its development and research work focused on the handcrafted middle axle of the vehicle and the custom frame.

The custom frame uses quarter-inch stick steel to make the truck durable and robust. Anyone with pockets deep enough can order their Warlord truck starting at $250,000. It’s the most expensive truck that Apocalypse 6×6 offers. The truck is certainly interesting, but we’re surprised that the only modifications appear to be wheels and tires and the addition of the second rear axle. We would’ve expected increased power from the engine for the price.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals