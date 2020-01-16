Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT OC Windforce graphics card

Joining other PC graphic card manufacturers such as Sapphire and ASRock, Gigabyte has revealed details of its new Radeon RX 5600 XT series graphics cards, announcing the launch of the Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC 6G and Radeon RX 5600 XT WINDFORCE OC 6G. New Radeon RX 5600 XT cards are based on the 7 nm processor technology with RDNA architecture, designed for the best 1080 pixel gaming experience, says Gigabyte.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Gigabyte, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5600 XT WINDFORCE OC 6G is the best solution for users who love dual fans. WINDFORCE OC series is equipped with dual 90 mm fans, which not only embed alternate spinning fans but also unique blade fans to increase the airflow and enhance dissipation. In addition, heat pipes directly touch the GPU and the stylish protection back plate, made with Ultra-Durable top-grade materials, allow all gamers to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with extreme and stable performance.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5600 XT series graphics cards all implement the latest AMD functions -FidelityFX open-source developer toolkit, Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS), Radeon Anti-Lag, Radeon Boost and FreeSync 2 HDR technology, and allow users to conduct those functions via the latest optimized Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition. Unleash your GPU power and experience better performance and higher image quality from your amazing Radeon RX 5600 XT graphic cards.

Source :Gigabyte

