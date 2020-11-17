ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 Series custom designed graphics cards introduced

ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards have been created using the 7 nm process technology and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and support the DirectX 12 Ultimate software standard and hardware-accelerated raytracing. Equipped with 16 GB of 256-bit GDDR6 memory, and also supports the latest PCI Express 4.0 bus standard. It adopts ASRock’s custom “Striped Axial Fan” and Polychrome SYNC ARGB LEDs, with outstanding pre-overclocked GPU clock settings and rich additional features. The performance of ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards provide gamers with an excellent 4K gaming experience.

“The high-end Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC graphics card uses the triple-fan Taichi 3X cooling system to provide powerful cooling performance, and unique ARGB Taichi halo, side and back LED lighting effects that support Polychrome SYNC to allow users to customize lighting effects. The metal frame and backplate prevent the PCB from bending, and the Dual BIOS option allows users to freely choose their favorite BIOS settings. With its excellent performance and rich features, ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC graphics card is the premium choice for power users.”

“The mid-level ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC and Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics cards use the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system to provide great heat dissipation. The reinforced metal frame and backplate prevent the board from bending. The ARGB fan and the side ARGB LED board support Polychrome SYNC to allow users to customize the lighting effects. These special selling points, coupled with the cool black and red color appearance, make ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming series graphics cards ideal to meet the core needs of gamers.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For more information, visit the product pages :

– Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC

– Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC

– Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D 16G OC

– Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals