PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HellHound Spectral White graphics card

PowerColor has introduced a new graphics card to their range in the form of the Radeon RX 6700 XT HellHound Spectral White equipped with 2560 stream processors with a Boost Clock of up to 2581 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2424 MHz. Other features of the Radeon RX 6700 XT HellHound Spectral White graphics card include 12 GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory clocked at 16 Gbps Effective and 96 MB of Infinity Cache, dramatically reducing latency and power consumption, to deliver higher overall gaming performance than traditional architectural designs, explains PowerColor.

The Radeon RX 6700 XT HellHound Spectral White graphics cards are fitted with a triple fan design (100 mm x 90 mm x 100 mm), a cooler with 5X6Φ nickel-plated heat-pipes, and a smooth nickel-plated copper base for efficient heat dissipation. The HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card also leverages an 8+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors to deliver high-performance.

“TUL Corporation, a leading and innovative manufacturer of AMD graphics cards since 1997, announces that its newly HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT SPECTRAL WHITE graphics cards it’s now also available in a beautiful all white color, perfect for users looking to build a truly all-white themed PC. Out of the box, the RGB illumination of the three fans appears to be bright-white, but you can customize it to be anything. There’s also a physical switch to turn the lighting off. There’s no word on whether the Spectral White has any different state of tune than the normal RX 6700 XT HellHound. A product launch could be just around the corner.”

Source : Video Cardz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals