MXGP 2020 motocross racing game launches

Milestone has this month launched their new motocross racing game on the Xbox platform making it available on the Xbox One and latest generation Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5 and PC. You can now swelect from 68 riders of the MXGP and MX2 categories, on 19 circuits from the 2020 season, as well as enjoy a number of new features.

“The official videogame of the Motocross Championship is back! Jump onto your bike and let the adrenaline rise with this new gaming experience. Take control: discover what’s new in the official series.”

Features of the MXGP 2020 racing game include :

– YOU ARE THE CHAMPION Challenge all the riders, bikes and teams in the 2020 MXGP and MX2 categories. Build the racer in you and become the champion you’ve always dreamed of being.

– DESIGN YOUR JUMPS Create the perfect track with the revolutionary new editor. Choose from different settings, take advantage of new elevations and share your creations with the community.

– THE PLAYGROUND AND WAYPOINT MODE Improve your riding in this training area, inspired by the suggestive Norwegian fjords, and explore the stunning scenery. Take competition to a new level with Waypoint mode! Create your own route by placing checkpoints on the ground. Share your best time online to earn points to help you progress through the game!

– ONLINE COMPETITIONS With new dedicated servers, the multiplayer experience goes up a level. A very reliable connection, zero latency and very large bandwidth. No more excuses, new challenges are waiting!

– EXTREME CUSTOMIZATION Unleash your imagination and get the best results by customizing bikes and riders with over 110 official brands. It’s not just fun to watch, your choices will affect your performance.

Source : MXGP 2020 : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals