Quick Guide: How to factory reset an Android Phone

This guide outlines how to effectively factory reset an Android phone, a crucial step if selling or gifting your device. Factory reset erases all data, making your phone like new. It’s imperative to back up valuable data before proceeding as post-reset data retrieval is impossible. Simple steps to back up data, including contacts and photos, are provided for your convenience. Ensure your phone is fully charged or connected to power to avoid process interruption due to battery drain. Following these steps guarantees a smooth factory reset experience, prepping your device for sale or a fresh start. Here’s a summarized breakdown of the process:

Back-Up Data: Sync contacts and app data to your Google Account.

Use Google Photos for backing up photos and videos.

Save files to Google Drive, or transfer them to your computer/external hard drive. Remove Google Account: Essential to bypass Factory Reset Protection (FRP) post-reset.

Navigate to ‘Settings’ -> ‘Accounts’ -> ‘Google’, tap ‘Remove account’, and confirm with your password. Factory Reset: With data backed up and your Google account removed, go to ‘Settings’ -> ‘System’ -> ‘Reset’ -> ‘Factory data reset’.

Follow on-screen instructions, confirming your choice to proceed.

Post-reset, set up your phone anew, or prepare it for selling/gifting.

Remember to remove your SIM card if transferring ownership of the phone. This guide applies broadly to Android phones with slight variations depending on the manufacturer and Android version. For more details, refer to Google’s website. We hope that you find our quick guide on how to factory reset your Android phone helpful,pPlease leave a comment below and let us know what you think about it.

Source Google

Image Credit: Anh Nhat