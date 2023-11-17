Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest mobile platform, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and it provides a 15 percent improvement in CPU performance and a 50 percent improvement in GPU performance over the previous version.

The platform comes with processing speeds of up to 2.63Ghz and there is also a 20% improvement in power usage over the previous model, it is designed to offer faster 5G and LE Audio with Auracast and more.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform to amplify immersive experiences and bring premium performance to consumers’ everyday life. The upgraded platform delivers across-the-board advancements to ignite on-device AI, fan-favorite mobile gaming, a creativity-charged camera and powerful 5G connectivity. The new platform is fully equipped to enable exciting new use-cases including up to 2.63GHz peak CPU speeds, over 50% faster GPU performance, and 60% improved AI performance per watt while still delivering incredible power efficiency.

“Intelligently designed to balance performance and power efficiency, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers a selection of premium experiences that are brand new to the Snapdragon 7-series,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By working closely with our OEM partners, we’re able to help make the next generation of in-demand features, such as enhanced AI and extraordinary camera capabilities, more widely accessible to consumers.”

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mbile platform at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about new smart [hones that will use the platform.

Source Qualcomm



