Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 for smart watches announced

Qualcomm has announced its latest platform for smart watches, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, it is designed to bring improved performance to smart watches.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is also designed to use ultra low power and it supports Always On and more.

“We are delighted to be at the forefront of the fast-paced wearables segment,” said Pankaj Kedia, global business head, smart wearables segment, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We have seen tremendous success with our innovative hybrid architecture, first introduced in the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, which brings the best of performance and battery life to wearables. Today, we take this unique approach to the next level with the announcement of the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms which are bringing richer, enhanced experiences to next generation connected smartwatches.”

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

