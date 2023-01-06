Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite unveiled at CES

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Satellite for Android, and it will offer two-way satellite messaging for Android devices.

Apple recently launched their new SOS via Satellite feature for their iPhone 14 models, now it looks like Qualcomm is planning something similar for Android phones.

Qualcomm has said that their new Snapdragon Satellite platform will be able to support two-way messages for emergency use, as well as for SMS and other messaging in remote, rural, and offshore locations.

“Robust and reliable connectivity is at the heart of premium experiences. Snapdragon Satellite showcases our history of leadership in enabling global satellite communications and our ability to bring superior innovations to mobile devices at scale,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories.”

Beyond smartphones, Snapdragon Satellite can expand to other devices, including laptops, tablets, vehicles and IoT. As the Snapdragon Satellite ecosystem grows, OEMs and app developers can differentiate and offer unique branded services taking advantage of satellite connectivity. Snapdragon Satellite is planned to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations become available.

You can find out more details about this new Satellite feature for Android devices over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

Image Credit: NASA





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals