Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor and platform unveiled

Qualcomm has unveiled it new mobile platform and processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G which is a new processor with 5G.

We can expect to see this new mobile platform in the latest smartphones over the next few months, more details about the new 780G below.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the latest addition to its 7-series portfolio, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 780G 5G Mobile Platform. Snapdragon 780G is designed to deliver powerful AI performance and brilliant camera capture backed by the Qualcomm Spectra™ 570 triple ISP and 6th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine, allowing users to capture, enhance, and share their favorite moments seamlessly. This platform enables a selection of premium-tier features for the first time in the 7-series, making next generation experiences more broadly accessible.

“Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon 780G was designed to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world.”

You can find out more information about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

