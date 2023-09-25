Qualcomm has unveiled its latest innovation: the Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform and Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi technology. This new technology is set to revolutionize home connectivity and open up new avenues for service providers.

The Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform is a groundbreaking solution designed to enable 10 Gbps connectivity to and through the home. This platform combines 10G Passive Optical Network (PON) technology with multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, ensuring that subscriber performance expectations for 10G Fiber are met. This is particularly crucial in today’s digital age, where user activities such as gaming, streaming, video conferencing, and content sharing require reliable and fast end-to-end connectivity.

One of the challenges that service providers often face is managing broadband service and Wi-Fi separately. This is where Qualcomm’s Service Defined Wi-Fi technology comes into play. It provides a unified data flow management architecture, from cloud to device, effectively addressing this challenge. This technology offers a cloud-to-device quality of service framework, designed to give providers unprecedented orchestration and insights to improve their subscribers’ quality of experience.

The Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi technology’s application-type orchestration allows providers to create a new level of user experience. This is achieved by enabling service providers to offer differentiated services optimized for various applications. This means that whether a user is streaming a movie, playing an online game, or participating in a video conference, the connectivity can be optimized to provide the best possible experience.

The introduction of the Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform and Service Defined Wi-Fi technology is expected to lead a revolution in connectivity. It is set to transform home Wi-Fi networks, making them more efficient and reliable. This is a significant step forward in the tech industry, as it not only improves the user experience but also provides service providers with the tools they need to better serve their customers.

The Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform and Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi technology are scheduled to be commercially available by summer 2024. This gives service providers ample time to prepare for the integration of this new technology into their existing infrastructure. It also provides them with the opportunity to develop new services and offerings that can take full advantage of the capabilities of this new technology.

The Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform and Service Defined Wi-Fi technology represent a significant advancement in home connectivity. By providing a unified data flow management architecture and enabling service providers to offer differentiated services, Qualcomm is paving the way for a new era of connectivity. As we look forward to the commercial availability of this technology in summer 2024, it is clear that the future of home Wi-Fi networks is set to be transformed.

Source : Q10G



