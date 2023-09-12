Apple and Qualcomm extend 5G modem deal

Apple and Qualcomm have signed a new deal for Qualcomm modems. We have been hearing rumors for some time that Apple is working on its own 5G modem which we were expecting to launch in either 2024 or 2025, but now it would appear that the launch is delayed.

There have also been rumors that Apple may switch its 5G modem supplier, now it has been confirmed that Apple will be using Qualco0mm for its 5G modem in its iPhones for the next few years.

yesterday Qualcomm released a statement confirming that they have come to a new agreement with Apple to supply their 5G models for Apple’s smartphones and this will cover the period until the end of 2026, you can see the statement below.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Apple Inc. to supply Snapdragon® 5G Modem‑RF Systems for smartphone launches in 2024, 2025 and 2026. This agreement reinforces Qualcomm’s track record of sustained leadership across 5G technologies and products.

So it looks like we may have to wait for some time to see Apple’s own 5G modems in their iPhones, exactly when this will happen is not know as yet. Apple will unveil its new rtange of iPhone 15 handsets later today and these are expected to feature Qualcomm modems.

Source Qualcomm



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals