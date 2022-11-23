Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G mobile platform unveiled

Qualcomm has launched its latest mobile platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G. This new mobile platform is designed to replace the Snapdragon 778G+.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G comes with a range of improvements over the previous Snapdragon 778G+ mobile platform.

Experience high-powered 5G gaming, low-latency Bluetooth® audio, immersive video calls, and premium photography with the Snapdragon® 782G Mobile Platform. Improvements to the Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, plus an efficient 6nm process, provide enhancements across the board. And, when your battery needs a boost, Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ Technology refuels it in a flash.

The Qualcomm® AI Engine powers so many on-device interactions within the Snapdragon 782G. Intelligent camera features like low-light video, smooth zoom, and autofocus make pro-quality capture intuitive. Context-based enhancements—such as background audio blur and automatic volume adjustments—create audio- and picture-perfect video calls.

Multi-gigabit connectivity fuels your day and every move. Harness lightning-fast, truly global 5G thanks to our Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System, supporting both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz frequencies, or connect to industry-leading Wi-Fi 6 with our Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 Mobile Connectivity System. Either way, you’ll experience low-latency entertainment and productivity both at home and on-the-go.

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G mobile platform over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm, Sammobile





