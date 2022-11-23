Geeky Gadgets

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G mobile platform unveiled

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G

Qualcomm has launched its latest mobile platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G. This new mobile platform is designed to replace the Snapdragon 778G+.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G comes with a range of improvements over the previous Snapdragon 778G+ mobile platform.

Experience high-powered 5G gaming, low-latency Bluetooth® audio, immersive video calls, and premium photography with the Snapdragon® 782G Mobile Platform. Improvements to the Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, plus an efficient 6nm process, provide enhancements across the board. And, when your battery needs a boost, Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ Technology refuels it in a flash.

The Qualcomm® AI Engine powers so many on-device interactions within the Snapdragon 782G. Intelligent camera features like low-light video, smooth zoom, and autofocus make pro-quality capture intuitive. Context-based enhancements—such as background audio blur and automatic volume adjustments—create audio- and picture-perfect video calls.

Multi-gigabit connectivity fuels your day and every move. Harness lightning-fast, truly global 5G thanks to our Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System, supporting both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz frequencies, or connect to industry-leading Wi-Fi 6 with our Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6700 Mobile Connectivity System. Either way, you’ll experience low-latency entertainment and productivity both at home and on-the-go.

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G mobile platform over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm, Sammobile

