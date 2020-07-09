QNAP TS-x31P3 Quad-core 1.7GHz 2.5GbE NAS

QNAP has introduced its new TS-x31P3 Series Quad-core 1.7GHz 2.5GbE NAS this week. The network attached storage is available with either two or four bays, and has been created to provide smooth multimedia playback as well as supporting Snapshot backup and Hybrid Backup Sync (HBS) for local, offsite and cloud backup.

The QNAP TS-x31P3 NAS is fitted with 1 GbE and 2.5 GbE ports, the TS-x31P3 series allows users to easily adopt high-speed networking. Existing CAT5e/CAT6 cables can be used to connect a TS-x31P3 series model to a 2.5 GbE switch to enable faster backup and smoother media streaming. Three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports allow users to connect various peripherals and devices – including expansion enclosures to flexibly expand the TS-x31P3’s storage capacity. The TS-x31P3 series comes with 2 GB or 4 GB RAM as standard and supports up to 8 GB RAM.

Features include a Single DDR3L SODIMM memory slot supporting up to 8 GB; hot swappable 2.5/ 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD drive bays; 1x 2.5 GbE RJ45 port, 1x GbE port; 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports; 1x USB One Touch Copy button. Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP.

“The TS-x31P3 series provides homes and offices with an accessible solution for adopting a 2.5 GbE NAS. With a quad-core 1.70 GHz processor and up to 8 GB RAM, the TS-x31P3 is dependable for everyday usage in a wide range of tasks, including storage, backup, media streaming, and more”

Available configuration options include :

– TS-231P3-2G: Annapurna Labs AL314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 2 GB RAM

– TS-231P3-4G: Annapurna Labs AL314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM

– TS-431P3-2G: Annapurna Labs AL314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 2 GB RAM

– TS-431P3-4G: Annapurna Labs AL314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM

Source : QNAP

