QNAP QMiro Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi SD-WAN routers launched

QNAP has this week launched its new QMiro Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi SD-WAN routers, in the form of the QMiro-201W and the QMiroPlus-201W. Created to provide home users with a Home Cloud and Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi SD-WAN solution, offering high coverage Mesh Wi-Fi and wireless storage applications. Up to four QMiroPlus-201W smart routers and QMiro-201W Mesh Wi-Fi routers (1 Router + 3 Satellites) can be deployed in one site. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“As QNAP’s first Mesh Wi-Fi router series, the QMiro-201W and QMiroPlus-201W provide both stable Mesh Wi-Fi in homes and an SD-WAN VPN connection for remote workers”, said Frank Liao, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “With the Home Cloud 2.0 solution, QMiroPlus-201W both greatly simplifies home private cloud deployment to offer a user-friendly experience for home users and also provides remote workers with efficient access between company, home and public clouds.”

Specifications of the new QNAP QMiro Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi SD-WAN routers include:

QMiro-201W

Qualcomm quad-core processor, 512 MB DDR3 Memory, two hidden dual-band (2.4G/5G) antennas, two hidden single-band (5GHz) antennas; Supports Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac, and 802.11a/b/g/n) 2.4 GHz/5 GHz tri-band Mesh wireless transmission, MU-MIMO, OFDM; 2x 1GbE RJ45 port (1G/ 100M/ 10M); 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port; Port forwarding, VPN, and Access Control.

QMiroPlus-201W

Qualcomm quad-core processor, 512 MB DDR3 Memory, 2.5-inch SATA drive bays, two hidden dual-band (2.4G/5G) antennas, two hidden single-band (5GHz) antennas; Supports Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac, and 802.11a/b/g/n) 2.4GHz/5 GHz tri-band Mesh wireless transmission, MU-MIMO, OFDM; 1x 2.5GbE host management port, 4x 1 GbE RJ45 port (1G/ 100M/ 10M); 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port; Port forwarding, VPN, and Access Control.

“By utilizing the QMiro-201W and QMiroPlus-201W’s built-in QuWAN SD-WAN solution to set up secure Mesh VPN tunnels with various QNAP devices (including NAS, QGD switches, and QHora routers), remote workers can not only enjoy smooth online meetings and data/voice transmission, but also mount storage from their company’s NAS to their QMiroPlus-201W for quick and convenient access to important files.

The QMiro-201W and QMiroPlus-201W follow the Zero Trust security concept which enhances access security between enterprise VPN and edge connections for remote working. With enterprise-level VAP (Virtual AP), IT staff can configure up to four exclusive SSID groups for different departments or application services. Wi-Fi encryption ensures that users can enjoy high-speed wireless transmission with the utmost security. QMiro-201W and QMiroPlus-201W also support Parental Controls to protect kids from inappropriate content. SD-WAN also provides IPsec encryption VPN and Deep Packet Inspection to ensure the security of VPN network transmission.”

