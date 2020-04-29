QNAP has this week introduced a new high-performance network attached storage system to its range in the form of the QNAP TS-x31K Series NAS. The quad-core TS-x31K series NAS offers 1-bay, 2-bay and 4-bay variations and sports a compact pure white minimalist and small form factor design. The TS-x31K series is powered by a quad-core 1.7 GHz processor supported by 1 GB RAM and equipped with Gigabit LAN (1-bay: one GbE port; 2-bay and 4-bay: two GbE ports), SATA 6 Gb/s, and AES-256 bit encryption technology.

Specification combinations of the new QNAP TS-x31K Series NAS range include:

– TS-131K: Tower model; 1-bay, Annapurna Labs AL-214 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 1GB RAM; hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps bays; 1 x GbE port, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

– TS-231K: Tower model; 2-bay, Annapurna Labs AL-214 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 1GB RAM; hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps bays; 2 x GbE ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

– TS-431K: Tower model; 4-bay, Annapurna Labs AL-214 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 1GB RAM; hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps bays; 2 x GbE ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

“The Quad-core TS-x31K series streamlines home storage and multimedia applications, allowing users to enjoy the convenience and enjoyment of a personal cloud. Users can easily access, manage and share files using an intuitive user interface, while also easily accessing files remotely by using dedicated mobile apps,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP.

Features of the QNAP TS-x31K Series NAS :

– File Station enables centralized file management on the NAS, connected devices, and connected clouds, making data management more easily, while saving time.

– HBS (Hybrid Backup Sync) can backup and sync your data to other NAS, servers and cloud storage for comprehensive backup and disaster recovery.

– Snapshots fully record system status and data, allowing you to protect files and data from accidental deletion and malware attacks.

– Rich multimedia applications and a wide range of streaming methods, bringing greater multimedia enjoyment.

– Connect to external USB devices such as card readers, printers or uninterruptable power supply through the USB 3.2 Gen 1 port for greater application potential.

– myQNAPcloud service allows you to easily access, manage, and share NAS files via the Internet.

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals