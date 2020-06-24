QNAP Quad-core Intel-based TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series introduced

Network attached storage manufacturer QNAP has introduced a new series of Quad-core Intel-based TS-x53D 2.5GbE storage solutions available in 2, 4, and 6-bay versions. Powered by a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and dual 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-x53D series not only provides modern businesses with an excellent 2.5GbE NAS solution, but also satisfies gamers as ample storage for their vast game collections, says QNAP.

The TS-x53D series is powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor (bursts up to 2.7 GHz), with up to 8 GB DDR4 memory. The built-in dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports can deliver up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds under Port Trunking.

The PCIe 2.0 slot allows for installing expansion cards to enhance NAS functionality (such as a 5GbE/10GbE network card, a QM2 network/storage card, or a QWA-AC2600 wireless adapter. The TS-x53D NAS supports SSD caching for low-latency applications, or can become auto-optimized tiered storage with Qtier technology to achieve optimal performance while also balancing storage utilization, explains QNAP.

“The TS-x53D allows users to upgrade network speeds from 1 Gigabit to 2.5 Gigabit using existing CAT5e cables, and to streamline file backup and sharing, video streaming, and even gaming storage,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP. “QNAP’s QSW 10GbE/Multi-Gig switch also provides a perfect addition to create a high-speed, future-proof collaborative network environment.”

TS-253D-4G: 2 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-453D-4G: 4 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-453D-8G: 4 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 4 GB)

TS-653D-4G: 6 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-653D-8G: 6 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 4 GB)

Source : QNAP

